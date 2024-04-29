De brand is only as good as de cricket

Latest update April 29th, 2024 3:41 AM

Apr 29, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Wha’ gwanin’ wit President Ali and dis whole cricket symposium? De man mek a presentation about buildin’ a cricket brand for de Caribbean.

He even talk about West Indies tekkin over cricket in de Americas. But yuh nah sure whether he sees this as a threat or an opportunity. He start out talking about it as a threat. But to dem boys it sounds more like an opportunity.

President Ali need fi tek a good look and find out what does mek a brand successful. When it comes to cricket, you can’t jus’ slap a logo onna shirt an’ call it success.

We all know seh cricket ain’t just ’bout de money. Nobody remember de size a de sponsor deal when de team playin’ like dem jus’ learn how fi hold de bat yesterday.

If President Ali wan fi see real success, he need fi study dem legends. Dem nah build dem legacy in no boardroom; dem build it pon de pitch, wid sweat an’ skill.

So, Mr. President, before you go makin’ plans fi fillin’ de stadium wid fans and merchandizing, mek sure de West Indies buildin’ a team dat can walk de walk. ‘Cause in cricket, it’s not ’bout de bling, it’s ’bout de heart an’ de hustle.

An’ until you understand dat, legislation or no legislation, brand or no brand, West Indies cricket dreams gon’ stay stranded at square one.

Talk half. Leff half…

 

