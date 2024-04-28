‘Pixie Hollow Makes’ for creative fashionable crochet clothing

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – There is an idiom that says the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. And this is so in the case of Felicity Alexia Sonaram, a young designer who is on the verge of taking the fashion industry by storm just like her talented mother Olympia Small-Sonaram.

Twenty-two-year-old Sonaram is the proud owner of ‘Pixie Hollow Makes’ (PHM), a budding crochet clothing business which she officially launched in March this year.

In an exclusive interview with The Waterfalls, Sonaram said the business all started as a mere hobby of hers. After landing her first piece of creation, “my mother and I realized I had quite the knack for the craft and right off the bat she encouraged me to make it into a business, and so I did.”

Being a creative and hands-on person for as long as she can remember, Sonaram said the love for arts did not just came out of nowhere, it heavily stems from her mother, who she mentioned has a background in fashion and costume design. “A lot of my skills and knowledge in the arts and crafts I must thank her for. From making dollhouses from all the scrap cardboard I could find, then making friendship bracelets with both rubber bands and embroidery floss, to now crocheting full outfits from balls of yarn and a hook, my creativity was always growing and my love for the arts will never cease, it will just keep on flourishing,” the young woman expressed.

Sonaram noted that not being surrounded by persons who are familiar with crocheting; she learned to crochet through many YouTube videos and tutorials. All her creative pieces to date are pretty much through self taught. She recalled when she first started crocheting her very first items were skirt sets, then, soon after she started diving into other pieces of clothing.

She shared that PHM can be described as a crochet garment and accessories business with the accessories being a secondary product she has to offer through her business.

When questioned about the support and response been for her works, our featured entrepreneur highlighted that the support “has been through the roof!” She added that her family, specifically her mother has been her biggest supporter from the beginning. She noted too that her friends have played a tremendous role, since they helped boost her business by sharing her work, which helped grow her social media presence.

“As much as I would like to do everything myself and shoulder the entire burden and responsibilities of starting and running a business, they didn’t even give me a chance, they were all there for me from the very beginning. They taught me that having loving and trustworthy people around you is the best support you can ever have,” she commented.

As much as the support has been good, she however admitted that ‘Pixie Hollow Makes’ did have a few challenges, but it was nothing that dimed her light since it is all still a learning process.

According to Sonaram, being self-taught and not being surrounded by persons who are seasoned in the craft, she had made many mistakes before she could master the art, and still, she noted she has a far way to go before she can truly call herself a master at it.

She further stated that the challenges with her business were all technical stuff and can be fixed with time and experience. Sonaram said while there were many challenges she has already found solutions to, she acknowledged that there will always be new challenges since her skills are ever growing and that this craft is basically limitless in possibilities.

Looking at the brighter side of things, Sonaram related to this magazine that her ultimate long-term goal for her business is for it to become internationally known and favoured. “I would love to see my pieces being worn by celebrities, music stars and those of similar influential standing,” she revealed.

Apart from the financial and physical growth of her business, the young woman said she also hope to grow vastly in staff as she is currently the sole designer and worker of her business.

Meanwhile, when asked what she thinks the role young entrepreneurs in our society plays, Sonaram disclosed that they are encouragement to others in showing them that they can achieve their dreams once they put their mind to it.

“I believe young entrepreneurs encourage the younger generation to be a bit more open minded to starting their own business as it could be a scary thing to think of. There are a lot of risks with starting your own business but seeing others overcome those challenges, and at such a young age at that can be very inspiring to the youths,” she expressed. Not only that, she noted that they can also receive guidance from those people that inspire them.

It is with this, Sonaram stated that there can be a lot done in society to help boost small businesses. The young entrepreneur suggested that a great initiative that can be put in place for small businesses would be to have monthly mini expositions.

“Many small businesses don’t have the means to put themselves out there and these mini expos would do just that, and given that they don’t require much finances to host, they can be done more frequently which allows more exposure for said small businesses,” she commented.

If you or anyone you know is interested in the creative pieces made by Felicity Alexia Sonaram or would like to know more about her work, you can contact her on telephone number (592) 600-8434, or on Facebook and Instagram at PixieHollowMakes.