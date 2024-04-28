Fire destroys businessman’s home, boutique, vehicles

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a businessman’s home, boutique, mechanic shop and three of his vehicles at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, Region Five on Friday.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Suresh Latchman.

Kaieteur News understands that the fire started at around 15:00h and quickly destroyed the two-storey concrete building which housed a boutique in the lower flat while he lived in the upper flat with his wife, two sons, grandchildren and daughter-in-law.

Additionally, one of Latchman’s sons operated a mechanic shop at the southern side of the building.

Reports are that the businessman was returning to his home from Georgetown when he received a telephone call informing him that his property was on fire. Latchman’s wife said she saw an electrical wire sparking on the eastern side of the building before it became engulfed.

The woman said she only had enough time to grab her grandchildren, alert her daughter-in-law and leave the premises.

Both the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Police Force were called in.

The Onverwagt Fire Service responded and was able to extinguish the flames with assistance from a fire truck attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo). However, Latchman’s property was completed gutted, and his vehicles also destroyed.

The estimated loss as a result of the fire is unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.