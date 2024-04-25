East Ruimveldt man stabbed to death

Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old man identified as Shawn George was stabbed to death on Wednesday in front of a grocery shop at Vlissengen Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Dead, Shawn George

Police said that he was killed around 17:00hrs by a 34-year-old West Ruimveldt resident during an altercation.

According to police, George was at the shop sitting on a bench, when the suspect rode up on a motorcycle and called him an “anti-man”.

He then reportedly shouted back telling the suspect to come and say it to his face.

“The suspect reportedly stopped, came off the motorcycle, and approached 52-year-old George, after which a scuffle ensued”, police said.

The two men ended up in a nearby drain where the suspect pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed George four times- one to his left forearm and three to his left side abdomen.

The suspect then escaped on his motorcycle, leaving a wounded George in the drain.

George was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

‘Crime Scene’ ranks have managed to retrieve the murder weapon from the scene.

The suspect remains on the run.

