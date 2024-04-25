Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

$37M maternity waiting home for Mahdia

Apr 25, 2024 News

The $17M maternal waiting home commissioned in Annai back in 2019.

Kaieteur News – The government has set aside approximately $37,045,170 to construct a maternity waiting home in Region Eight.

Kaieteur News understands that the maternity waiting home will be built in Mahdia and will accommodate pregnant women from far-flung villages in the region. The project was recently opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and a total of two contractors have bid for the contract. The contractors are Jemcorp Engineering & Imports who bid $33 million and James Contracting Enterprise who bid $32 million.

Section of the $27 million Lethem maternity waiting home.

At the 2022 commissioning ceremony of the $27 million upgraded maternal waiting home in Lethem, Minster of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had mentioned that the government started to build out these types of infrastructures with the aim of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths especially in the hinterland and urban communities. This maternal home is located at the Lethem Regional Hospital, and was upgraded and expanded to now accommodate 14 beds. Kaieteur News understands that a maternal waiting home was also commissioned in Annai, Region Nine back in 2019.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of maternity waiting home at Mahdia, Region Eight.

Regional Democratic Council of Region 10

Upgrading of drainage system at Sharon George Road, Wismar.

Construction of teachers’ quarters (2 apartments) in Mabura Hill.

Construction of teachers’ quarters (6 apartments) at Kwakwani.

Construction of teachers’ quarters (3 apartments) in Gateroy.

Construction of teachers’ quarters (6 apartments) in Atonement.

