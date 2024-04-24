Roads in West Ruimveldt to be rehabilitated – Public Works Minister

Latest update April 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Several roads in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown will soon be rehabilitated by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Unit, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.
The main goal of the project is to improve the community’s accessibility as well as its overall landscape. Residents of the community had raised several concerns about the state of the roads which have been deteriorating for a while.
A recent evaluation of the roads revealed that there are significant defects that include potholes and raveling caused by the aging asphalt.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), in some sections of the road, the raveling has extended into the base, causing the surface to worsen. The recommended scope of work to address the issues include light scarification of the existing surface, placement and compaction of crushed aggregates as necessary, and installation of 2-inch-thick asphaltic concrete.
The project will address specific issues on various internal roads, such as patching potholes, full overlays and road shoulder leveling.
These roads serve as vital links for schools, businesses, and public offices that benefit numerous residents and road users.
