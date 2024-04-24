No hike in the boat fares from Parika to Supenaam – Minister Edghill

Kaieteur News – There is no increase in the boat fare for the Parika to Supenaam route, Minister of Public Works said on Tuesday during an outreach with boat operators at the Parika, Bartica and Supenaam Stellings.

The current fare is $1300. However, some boat operators have been demanding $1500 instead.

The Minister listened to the concerns raised by boat operators and addressed issues on the spot.

At the Parika Stelling, the Minister was joined by Director General of the Maritime Administration Department Thandi McAllister. During the inspection, several matters were discussed including planned phased upgrades of the stelling, improved safety measures that are to be enforced, and general infrastructural development of the waterfront area.

The Minister’s outreach continued to Bartica, Region 7 where he met with speedboat operators at the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) boardroom. Minister Edghill was joined by the Prime Minister’s Representative in the region, Mr. Erwin Ward, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kerwin Wade and Regional Councilor, Kenneth Williams.

At that meeting, the possibility of improving and regularizing the current turn system at the Bartica stelling was discussed with the speedboat operators. On his return to the city, the minister stopped at Supenaam where he was joined by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

The Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill told boat operators in Supenaam, Region 2 that the government will not support any increase in boat fares and added that persons demanding $1500 instead of $1300 will be sanctioned.

Further, Minister Edghill insisted that boat operators be checked for the relevant documentation. He also urged that there be inspections of boats and the engines.

Boat operators have reportedly requested concessions on the engines. In response, the minister said he would “try to bring it before cabinet and maybe look at a measure of how they can get engines at a reduced priced so that the maintenance cost would be significantly less”.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill called for immediate safety measures to be put in place at the stelling.