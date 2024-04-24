Dengue claims two lives – Health Minister

…almost 3000 cases recorded this year

Kaieteur News – Two persons have died so far this year from the dengue virus as Guyana experiences a surge in the infection which is spread by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has reported.

The Minister, in an update on the surge in the spread of the disease, said that 2,852 persons have tested positive for the virus so far for the year.

“Of those persons, who have tested positive, we have seen 265 of them needing some form of hospitalisation and so far for the year, we have had two deaths resulting from dengue. The affected Regions are Regions 4, 2, 10, 6. 9, and 1…since it is a mosquito borne infection, the way to prevent transmission is to ensure we kill the mosquito,” the minister said.

In a video update disseminated to the press, the Health Minister said that the Ministry of Health has noted a surge in dengue cases and has taken key actions to help mitigate the situation.

He said increased fogging is among the actions taken.

Dr. Anthony revealed too that more than 11,200 tests were done.

“There has been a decline in cases this week,” the Health Minister said noting that “…Our teams would generally go out in the evenings to do the fogging and early in the mornings and right now we have various teams in the country doing this”.

Minister Anthony explained that there are four types of the dengue virus and being diagnosed with one type, does not make a person immune to the other three types.

The Minister also explained that the symptoms can range from a fever and a headache to vomiting and the passing of blood in urine or faeces.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the increased infections are, in part, linked to global warming. Increased temperatures are said to be conducive for the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito which spreads the disease and thrives in stagnant water.

Last week, Berbice siblings Vishnu and Arianna Mahabir, succumbed to dengue related complications.