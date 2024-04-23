Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of champions

Kaieteur Sports – The rivalry continues to intensify ahead of the Jumbo Jet Race of champions, which is set for Sunday April 28 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. All of the country’s top horses will be on show, but the rivalry between Spankhurst, Stolen Money and Bossalina will be the center of attention. In the last race day, Spankhurst cruised to victory, leaving the dust behind Stolen Money at Port Mourant.

According to Stolen Money jockey, Ronaldo Appadu, he has blood in his eyes, and he coming all guns blazing for Spankhurst. “What the other jocks did at Port Mourant, I did not like that. I want to tell my fellow jocks to be safe while riding, because our lives are at risk. Ride a clean race, and everything will be safe,” Appadu said.

He added: “Stolen Money has been knocking on the door since he came into the country, he is working 100%, better than all the time. I would have (beat) Spankhurst at Port Mourant, but I did not have a fair trip, but I would like a fair trip this time. I would send a message to Spankhurst, look out for Stolen Money. I have blood in my eyes.”

Meanwhile, Owner/trainer of Stolen Money, Dennis DeRoop, also shared similar sentiments, noting that a lot of the jocks are displaying bad riding, especially at the last meet at Port Mourant.

More than G$10 million will be up for grabs on the day. The feature race at the Jumbo Jet Race of champions will be open to all imported and locally bred horses running at 1,600 metres, will see the top horse walking away with G$2,000,000. In addition to Banks DIH, the other sponsors are AJM Enterprise, Jumbo Jet, Sino Truck and XCMG.

A total purse of G$3,750,000 will be divided for the feature race while the entry fee is G$232,500. In addition to the feature event, six more races are on the cards. All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana horse racing authority rules. Entries will now close on Wednesday April 24. The race of champions will get going at 12:00 hours at Rising Sun, and admission is G$2,000.