Massy and Rotary join forces to rehabilitate greenhouse at Cheshire Home

Apr 23, 2024
Kaieteur News – Massy Distribution Guyana, as part of its Forces for Good Initiative, recently donated US$5,000 to the Rotary Club of Garden City.
This contribution is earmarked for the rehabilitation of a greenhouse at the Cheshire Home in Unity, Mahaica. The greenhouse, initially constructed by the Rotary Club to supply healthy meals to the residents of the Home, had fallen into disrepair due to resource constraints, a press release from Massy said. Massy Distribution’s support will restore and maintain this vital facility for the community’s well-being. The company recognises the efforts to promote healthy living and is proud to donate time and funds to rebuild and upkeep the shade house.
Sarah Deokaran-Mustapha, Human Resources Manager at Massy Distribution Guyana, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Rotary Club of Garden City in this worthy endeavour.” “By supporting the rehabilitation of the greenhouse at Cheshire Home, we are not only promoting healthy living but also enhancing the quality of life for those in need within our community.”
Elizabeth Cox, Director for Services at the Rotary Club of Garden City, extended heartfelt gratitude to Massy Distribution Guyana for its generous support. She remarked. “Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of the residents at Cheshire Home, ensuring they have access to nutritious meals and a nurturing environment.” The Cheshire Home houses approximately 30 persons with various disabilities and is located at Unity Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara.
