Labourer shot dead in Sophia by bandits trying to steal motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old labourer was on Sunday shot dead by bandits who attempted to steal his motorcycle in Sophia.

Dead is Alwin Griffith of Lot 632 ‘A’ Field Sophia. Griffith was shot in the region of his chest by one of two bandits in front of his South Sophia home.

One of the suspects has been identified as a 19-year-old of Campbell Street, Albouystown.

Police said that the shooting to death occurred at about 21:30h as Griffith was sitting on his black CB1 motorcycle bearing registration number CM 3560 in front of his home. While on his motorcycle, two males approached Griffith, one of whom pointed a handgun at him and tried to take his motorcycle.

A scuffle ensued and the suspect who had the handgun, discharged a round in the region of the victim’s right side upper chest.

Griffith, while wounded ran a short distance before collapsing on the roadway. The suspects once again attempted to take Griffith’s motorcycle, but an alarm was raised by residents in the area, who went to the victim’s aid.

In a bid to escape, the suspects attempted to run away but residents gave chase and managed to apprehend one suspect who was beaten.

Meanwhile, Griffith was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by residents, but was pronounced dead on arrival. The body of the deceased is currently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting Post-Mortem Examination.

The 29-year-old suspect was also taken to the GPHC in an unconscious state. Police said he is receiving medical attention while under police guard.

The investigation is ongoing.