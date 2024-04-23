Girl, 14, dies in West Coast Berbice accident

Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Fourteen-year-old Renesha Small of Lot 7 Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) lost her life on Sunday after she was struck by a motorcar while crossing the No.41 Public Road, WCB.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 14:00h and involved motorcar HD 4290, owned and was driven by a 45-year-old resident of Lot 5 New Savannah Park Housing, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that Small, attended the Belladrum Secondary School when she met her demise.

Investigation into the fatal accident revealed that the motorcar was heading east along the northern lane of the public road, reportedly at a speed of about 80 kilometers. At the same time, Small had just exited a minibus that was heading west on the southern drive lane of the road.

Investigations revealed that Small was in the process of crossing the road (south to north) when she ended up into the path of the motorcar.

As a result, the car collided with her, and she fell on the roadway receiving several injuries about her body.

She was picked up in an unconscious condition by residents in the area and was rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital. She died while receiving treatment. Her body is at Bailey’s Funeral Home, awaiting post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the police reported that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and “a reading of three micrograms of alcohol was found”.

The driver is in police custody and investigation is ongoing.

