Latest update April 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees Chung’s Construction to 3-0 win

Apr 23, 2024 Sports

Ashanna Williams needled Aroaima football team.

Ashanna Williams needled Aroaima football team.

– ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football semifinalists to be decided tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The ‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football Championship saw thrilling action on Saturday, as Pro Ballers, LA Ballers, Chung Construction United, Platinum Ballers, and Speightland football teams secured victories at the PPP-C Office compound in Linden.

Originally scheduled for Friday, these six exhilarating matchups got underway on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area.

On the Queen’s side, Ashanna Williams stole the spotlight with a second-half goal, leading Speightland to a 1-0 victory over Aroaima Ladies. Despite Aroaima’s efforts to equalize, they failed to find the back of the net. Speightland continued their dominance in another encounter, defeating Rockstone 13-0.

The Kings division saw LA Ballers and Hururu Men battling to a 1-1 draw. Delon France of Hururu opened the scoring early on, but LA Ballers fought back, with Jehu Rogis leveling the score. The match ended 1-1, leading to a tense penalty shootout, which LA Ballers eventually won 4-3.

In another matchup, Chung Construction secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Fearless, thanks to Ryan Hackett’s impressive hat-trick. Hackett’s goals, scored in the 3rd, 4th, and 23rd minutes, ensured Chung Construction maintained a clean sheet.

Pro Ballers defeated DC Ballers 3-1.

Pro Ballers defeated DC Ballers 3-1.

UDK Victors suffered a 5-1 defeat against Platinum Ballers, with Isaiah Adams stealing the show by scoring four goals. Adams’ early brace set the tone for Platinum Ballers, who dominated the match. Tyrese Lewis added a third goal before Adams completed his hat-trick and added a fourth, securing a comprehensive victory.

Pro Ballers showcased their skills in a 3-1 win over DC Ballers. Jamal Reynolds and Jafon Reynolds provided an early lead, while Omari Adolph sealed the victory with a superb goal.

The excitement continues at the same venue tomorrow, with quarter-final matches scheduled to commence at 18:00 hours. Rockstone Women will face Aroaima in the opening clash, followed by Speightland taking on Hururu Women.

In the Men’s division, Hururu will battle Young Gunners at 19:30 hours, followed by a showdown between Pro Ballers and MS Ballers. The night will conclude with Hi Flyers facing off against Chung’s Construction for a spot in the semi-finals.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

LISTEN HOW JAGDEO WILL MAKE ALL GUYANESE RICH!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Team Digicel Guyana dominate AMCHAM Golf Tournament

Apr 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend, the prestigious Lusignan Golf Club played host to the highly anticipated AMCHAM Golf Tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike from across...
Read More
Family of Omari Glasgow accepts Concacaf Awards on his behalf from GFF President Wayne Forde

Family of Omari Glasgow accepts Concacaf Awards...

Apr 23, 2024

Action bowls off today with star-studded double-header 

Action bowls off today with star-studded...

Apr 23, 2024

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees Chung’s Construction to 3-0 win

Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees...

Apr 23, 2024

Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of champions

Rivalry heating up ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Race of...

Apr 23, 2024

West Indies Cricket Conference Good luck to Dr. Keith Rowley

West Indies Cricket Conference Good luck to Dr....

Apr 23, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]