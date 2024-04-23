Adams with 4 goals, Hackett hat-trick sees Chung’s Construction to 3-0 win

– ‘One Guyana’ Beach Football semifinalists to be decided tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The ‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football Championship saw thrilling action on Saturday, as Pro Ballers, LA Ballers, Chung Construction United, Platinum Ballers, and Speightland football teams secured victories at the PPP-C Office compound in Linden.

Originally scheduled for Friday, these six exhilarating matchups got underway on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area.

On the Queen’s side, Ashanna Williams stole the spotlight with a second-half goal, leading Speightland to a 1-0 victory over Aroaima Ladies. Despite Aroaima’s efforts to equalize, they failed to find the back of the net. Speightland continued their dominance in another encounter, defeating Rockstone 13-0.

The Kings division saw LA Ballers and Hururu Men battling to a 1-1 draw. Delon France of Hururu opened the scoring early on, but LA Ballers fought back, with Jehu Rogis leveling the score. The match ended 1-1, leading to a tense penalty shootout, which LA Ballers eventually won 4-3.

In another matchup, Chung Construction secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Fearless, thanks to Ryan Hackett’s impressive hat-trick. Hackett’s goals, scored in the 3rd, 4th, and 23rd minutes, ensured Chung Construction maintained a clean sheet.

UDK Victors suffered a 5-1 defeat against Platinum Ballers, with Isaiah Adams stealing the show by scoring four goals. Adams’ early brace set the tone for Platinum Ballers, who dominated the match. Tyrese Lewis added a third goal before Adams completed his hat-trick and added a fourth, securing a comprehensive victory.

Pro Ballers showcased their skills in a 3-1 win over DC Ballers. Jamal Reynolds and Jafon Reynolds provided an early lead, while Omari Adolph sealed the victory with a superb goal.

The excitement continues at the same venue tomorrow, with quarter-final matches scheduled to commence at 18:00 hours. Rockstone Women will face Aroaima in the opening clash, followed by Speightland taking on Hururu Women.

In the Men’s division, Hururu will battle Young Gunners at 19:30 hours, followed by a showdown between Pro Ballers and MS Ballers. The night will conclude with Hi Flyers facing off against Chung’s Construction for a spot in the semi-finals.