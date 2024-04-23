A title is a title but…

Kaieteur News – De sweet sound of victory drums echoed through the walls of the airport terminal as the Guyana Harpy Eagles returned home. The boys and men were hailed as conquering heroes.

The government, in its characteristic fashion, wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to bask in reflected glory. With tassa drums beating and high-ranking officials donning their best smiles, they welcomed the victorious players at the airport.

But let’s not get carried away in the celebratory fervor just yet. Yes, Guyana has clinched the Cricket West Indies four-day cricket tournament, but let’s not overlook the inconvenient truth that this victory involved some luck in the final round.

The title was by no means a triumph of preparedness. The team’s journey to victory was marred by a glaring lack of preparation, akin to a student pulling an all-nighter and miraculously acing an exam they barely studied for. In the early stages of the tournament, the Guyanese team was as match rusty as an antique tin can left out in the rain. Their performance screamed of a lack of adequate practice. Things got better with matches under their belt. The lesson must not be lost. Failure to prepare is to prepare to fail.

But a title is a title, and credit must be given where it’s due. The players, against all odds and despite their evidently subpar preparation, managed to snatch victory from the jaws of inconsistent performances. But let’s not fool ourselves into thinking that a hero’s welcome at the airport and a few congratulatory speeches from politicians and cricket board officials will magically erase the systemic problems plaguing Guyanese cricket.

If we truly want to see our cricketing prowess restored to its former glory, it will require a concerted effort to invest in proper training facilities, coaching staff, and most importantly, plenty of match practice to hone the skills of our players. So, as the drums of victory fade into the distance let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, put in the hard work, and ensure that our cricketing future isn’t just a stroke of luck, but a well-deserved triumph built on a solid foundation of preparation and training.

Talk Half! Leff Half!