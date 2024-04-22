Latest update April 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The staging of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ was a success

Apr 22, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – My Company ‘GEMS Theatre Productions’ just concluded the staging of ‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ for 6 performances at the National Cultural Centre which was sponsored by the Ministry of Education.

I write, particularly, to congratulate the Ministry of Education for having brought both teachers and students from Forms 3 to 5 from every single corner of our country, from Orealla in the Corentyne River, North West Secondary and Santa Rosa Secondary in  Region 1, St Ignatius, Sand Creek and  Aishalton from the  Rupununi, for example. They came to witness Shakespeare, which they have read, come to life on stage.

Shakespeare’s TWELFTH NIGHT is on the CSEC Syllabus.

It was a much needed and welcome production, superbly acted and directed by Ron Robinson and assistant director, Derek Gomes.

I have seen and strongly disagree with an opinion in the media that Shakespeare should not be taught in our schools because it is a colonial hangover. What nonsense?

It is our duty and responsibility to educate our children, not merely to be citizens of Guyana but citizens of the world and who in the world would dare to deny the importance of Shakespeare. I anticipate and look forward to the Ministry of Education continuing with this magnificent commitment to the education of our children.

Yours sincerely,

Gem Madhoo-Nascimento

Producer

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dharry KO Marques to win WBA Super Flyweight Gold title

Dharry KO Marques to win WBA Super Flyweight Gold title

Apr 22, 2024

– Allicock makes impressive debut, Stewart KO Khan By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – USA-based Guyanese fighter Elton Dharry delivered a clinical performance in the wee hours of Sunday,...
Read More
Slingerz FC, GDF undefeated

Slingerz FC, GDF undefeated

Apr 22, 2024

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football semis on today

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football semis on...

Apr 22, 2024

Chase’s Academic into semis

Chase’s Academic into semis

Apr 22, 2024

Vote of confidence: Sir Viv Richards backs Windies to top upcoming T20 World Cup

Vote of confidence: Sir Viv Richards backs...

Apr 21, 2024

Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for eighth time, soaring to 6.24 meters

Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record...

Apr 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Too lazy to make the effort

    Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]