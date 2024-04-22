That potential tsunami risk

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The revelation, in the Exxon EIA Report on its latest oil project of a potential tsunami risk, is concerning and troubling.

We are all familiar with the devastation and destruction of such a possibility. Scenes from the 2004 Indian Ocean Boxing Day and 2011 Japan occurrences, among others, are fresh in our minds.

On the other hand we are familiar that both Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela, oil producing nations, did not suffer this consequence. Of course it might be different tectonic plates, fault line and seismic activity.

Nevertheless it is of major concern and must be considered and factored in, in all discussions, deliberations and decisions going forward. In the meantime there is no immediate threat and no need to panic.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed