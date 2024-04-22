That potential tsunami risk

Latest update April 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 22, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The revelation, in the Exxon EIA Report on its latest oil project of a potential tsunami risk, is concerning and troubling.
We are all familiar with the devastation and destruction of such a possibility. Scenes from the 2004 Indian Ocean Boxing Day and 2011 Japan occurrences, among others, are fresh in our minds.
On the other hand we are familiar that both Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela, oil producing nations, did not suffer this consequence. Of course it might be different tectonic plates, fault line and seismic activity.
Nevertheless it is of major concern and must be considered and factored in, in all discussions, deliberations and decisions going forward. In the meantime there is no immediate threat and no need to panic.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?
Apr 22, 2024– Allicock makes impressive debut, Stewart KO Khan By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – USA-based Guyanese fighter Elton Dharry delivered a clinical performance in the wee hours of Sunday,...
Apr 22, 2024
Apr 22, 2024
Apr 22, 2024
Apr 21, 2024
Apr 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – A great many of our children have met their deaths after being sent to purchase items for their parents... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]