Slingerz FC, GDF undefeated

– KFC Elite League continues tomorrow with double-header

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Slingerz FC maintained their unbeaten streak in this season’s KFC Elite league, clinching 3 – 0 victories on Saturday evening.

Defending champions, GDF, defeated Ann’s Grove, while Slingerz FC, the inaugural Elite League champions, had the better of their ‘West Side’ rivals, Den Amstel.

Under the guidance of coach Joseph ‘Bill’ Wilson, GDF seized control after a goalless first half, with Obumchi Benjamin netting a brace (59’, 74’) and Amos Ramsay sealing the win with a goal in the 87th minute.

In the ‘West Side’ derby, Slingerz FC took an early lead with Marcus Wilson finding the net 22 minutes into the game, a lead they maintained until Curtez Kellman extended it in the 58th minute.

Ricardo Halley capped off the victory for Coach Alex Thomas’ side in the 87th minute, ahead of their upcoming clash with Guyana Police Force.

Both GDF and Slingerz FC are now tied on 21 points after Saturday’s matches, with GDF holding a five-goal advantage.

GDF has netted 38 goals in seven games while conceding just four, whereas Slingerz FC has scored 32 times and conceded only three goals, making them the league’s most defensively sound team.

A showdown with GDF on May 4 will mark the end of the Shi-Oil-sponsored team’s first round of matches.

For the GDF, prior to their encounter with Slingerz FC, will face Den Amstel.

The action continues tomorrow with Monedderlust taking on Buxton United at 6:30 pm, followed by Western Tigers battling Fruta Conquerors in the night’s second game.