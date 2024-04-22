Miner found dead after screaming in sleep

Kaieteur News – A miner died on Friday night after reportedly screaming out loudly in sleep at Rock Point Backdam, Jawalla Village, Region Seven.

The dead man was identified as Adrian Steve Stephen, 20, of Kako Village, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven. His death is turning out to be a mystery in his village. Some locals are blaming the “Kanaima”- a creature that some believe exists while others are firm that it’s a thing of myths and folklore.”

Nevertheless, his colleagues are left in a state of shock at his death.

They told police, he worked with them in the mining pit all day until around 17:00 hours without eating breakfast or lunch. After returning to the camp, the 20-year-old miner prepared them dinner but did not eat again. Instead he went straight to bed around 19:30 hrs.

At about 23:00 hrs. one of his co-workers was awakened by Stephen’s loud screams. He assumed that Stephen was probably having a nightmare but when they went over to wake him-up, he was motionless and unresponsive.

He alerted his co-workers and after Stephen failed to wake-up they informed police that he was dead. The following day around 11:00hrs his body was examined by a nurse in the presence of a detective. No marks of violence were found on his body and police are now awaiting an autopsy to find his cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.