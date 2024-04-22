Latest update April 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football semis on today

Apr 22, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Linden Schools football tournament, hosted by New Era Entertainment, has reached to the semi-finals, setting the stage for a thrilling day of football at the Wisburg School ground.

Kicking off the action at 2:00 pm today, Mackenzie High School will clash with Linden Foundation in a showdown brimming with anticipation.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Christianburg Wismar Secondary, are primed to take on the formidable Kwakwani Secondary in a battle of wills.

In the conclusion of the Group Stage, Harmony Secondary orchestrated a sensational upset, stunning last year’s title-holders, Christianburg Wismar Secondary, with a resounding 2 – 0 victory.

The heroics of Pharez Nobel, who struck twice in the 26th and 60th minute, propelled Harmony Secondary to an unforgettable win, since it was their only win for the tournament.

Mackenzie High School closed out their group matches in style, securing a decisive 2 – 0 win over Linden Technical Institute.

In a high-stakes encounter, Mandela McRae and Dexter Milo rose to the occasion, finding the back of the net in the 64th and 68th minute respectively, clinching a crucial victory for Mackenzie High School.

As the semi-finals loom large on the horizon, the stage is set for an exhilarating display of skill, passion, and determination.

 

 

 

