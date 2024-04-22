Dharry KO Marques to win WBA Super Flyweight Gold title

– Allicock makes impressive debut, Stewart KO Khan

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – USA-based Guyanese fighter Elton Dharry delivered a clinical performance in the wee hours of Sunday, stopping compatriot Dexter Marques to win the WBA Super Flyweight Gold title at the Everest ground.

The 38-year-old Dharry dominated the feature contest of the Guyana Fight Night card from the onset, going on the offensive with the crowd behind his every move.

Marques was afforded little time to settle, with Dharry advancing and forcing his opponent to the ropes for the most part.

Dharry, with his 16th career knockout, improved to 28-6-1 and moves closer to that much sought-after world title shot, while Marques is now 18-4.

An emotional Dharry, speaking after the bout, reminisced on his 2022 fight against Orlando Penabla, a slugfest that saw him (Dharry) dropping to the canvas twice in the final round at the National Stadium, Providence.

Doubling as a promoter, like he did for this card, Dharry still managed to pull off a Unanimous Decision win and cop the WBC International Super Flyweight title.

“I give it my best that night- I was knocked down twice- and my people, all they saw was me getting knocked down. They didn’t see anything else. I take that as an insult,” Dharry said.

“Tonight I came home to fight the next best Guyanese fighter and I’ve shown them who Elton Dharry is. Two decades, 20 years, I’m undefeated in Guyana, so let’s give me some respect- I want that from the people in boxing here.”

The reaction from “the people” two years ago is what fired Dharry’s approach on Sunday morning against Marques.

“I turned myself into an animal after I heard the s**t talking in Guyana and my own people talking s**t. So, I said let me show them who the hell the little Indian guy is,” a visibly pumped Dharry related.

“This means a lot, this is the biggest title I’ve won. I’ve won eight titles, I’ve fought for the world title and this is the closest thing to a world champion you can get other than a world title.”

For Marques, it was simply a case of not being able to match his more superior opponent.

“I think Dharry was the better guy tonight. Both of us trained very hard for this fight, but God doesn’t make mistake, whoever deserves to get it (will get it),” Marques said after the fight.

“I wish him the best for the world title.”

Marques said he is looking to step up in weight class to Bantamweight and “anybody at 118-122 I’m fighting.”

ALLICOCK TURNS PRO…LIKE A PRO!



At the weigh-in the night before, Olympian and fan favourite Keevin ‘Lightning’ Allicock promised an early knockout on his professional debut and that he produced against Bajan Jusean Shepherd in their six-round Junior Lightweight clash.

Like Dharry, Allicock had entire arena roaring in support, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic boxer dictated the pace of the contest, forcing Shepherd to go on the defensive early.

“Tonight it all went to plan,” Allicock told News Room Sport.

“I’m always fighting for 83,000 square miles and the people within it. Thanks to everyone for supporting me, this would not have been possible without their support. They will live to see I become a world champion for Guyana- I will fly this flag high.”

“I’ve been doing it in the amateur world and now I’m in the professional to reign and rule.”

OTHER RESULTS

In the lone female fight of the night, Nataly Delgado of Panama got the judges nod, securing a Unanimous Decision win over Johana Zuniga of Venezuela.

The announcement by Ean McPherson that Delgado won 96-94, 96-94, 97-93 was met by boos as fans felt Zuniga had done enough to win the WBA Fedelatin Super Flyweight title.

The highly anticipated six-round Catchweight contest between Laured ‘Lion’ Stewart and Imran ‘Magic’ Khan proved to a one-sided affair, with Stewart boxing his way to a fourth round TKO, while Jean Carlos Rodrigues of the Dominican Republic and Rafael Marquez of Venezuela fought to an intense draw in their six-round Flyweight clash.

Edmond Declou prevailed with a Unanimous Decision victory over Bajan Charwin Estwick in their six-round Middleweight fight, Pedro Sanchez earned a TKO win over Terrence Adams in the final round of their six-round Super Bantamweight showdown and Bajan Ricardo Blackman won via Majority Decision against Guyanese Stephan DaSilva in their six-round Bantamweight fight.