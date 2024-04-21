The Book Nook.Gy for your favourite books

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – The inspiration behind The Book Nook.Gy is a combination of passion for literature and a desire to make books more accessible and affordable for people in Guyana.

Founder of the online bookstore, Sharlean Mahabir told The Waterfalls that April last year, she decided to publically, share her love for literature by introducing her own.

Mahabir, whose professional expertise lies in the world of accounting, told this magazine in a recent interview that her true passion has always revolved around the “magic of literature”.

“From an early age, I found solace, inspiration, and endless fascination between the pages of books. As an avid reader, I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling to transport us to new worlds, challenge our perspectives, and inspire personal growth,” she said.

According to the young woman, recognising the transformative power of reading and the convenience of online shopping, last year she saw the opportunity to create a platform that could connect Guyanese readers with their favourite books.

The Book Nook, which celebrated its one-year anniversary on April 14 last, offers a wide range of genres of books which includes YA fantasy, romance, self-development, thriller, historical fiction, and non-fiction.

Mahabir recalled that when the business initially launched, it offered a curated selection of books that promoted mindfulness, personal growth, and overall well-being. Over the months, the business further expanded its list, based on customers’ feedback and demand for popular bestsellers. In addition to this, the store also introduced trendy book accessories, journals, planners, and stationeries just to name a few.

With The Book Nook becoming popularly known, Mahabir told this magazine that since the launch, the support for the business has been really overwhelming. She added, “We’ve seen a tremendous influx of customers, many of whom have discovered us through customer referrals and targeted advertisements. It’s been incredibly rewarding to witness the community’s enthusiasm for our platform.”

While noting of the tremendous support, Mahabir said the online bookstore also had its share of challenges. She recollected that during the initial stages, it encountered logistical challenges in sourcing and delivering books to various parts of the country and this was due to the business being online based.

According to the young woman, this issue was soon addressed after she established partnerships with reputable and reliable courier services, which allowed The Book Nook to expand its reach to encompass a broader geographic area. This magazine understands that this expansion included extending delivery services to the East Coast, East and West Bank of Demerara, Linden, and Berbice.

“Despite facing competition from larger retailers, we remained resilient and innovative in our approach. By prioritizing exceptional customer service, nurturing strategic partnerships, and continuously optimising our operational processes,” Mahabir noted.

She vowed to continue to ensure growth and success of her business.

With that being mentioned, when asked of the long-term goal for the online bookstore, our featured entrepreneur said she plans on expanding her distribution network across Guyana, in reaching even the most remote regions.

“In addition to strengthening our online presence, we aim to establish a physical location in the future. By combining the convenience of online shopping with the personal touch of a physical store, we aspire to further promote a culture of reading and literacy throughout Guyana,” she revealed.

With the aim of promoting a culture of reading in our country, when asked what role she thinks young entrepreneurs play in our society, she explained, “Young entrepreneurs play a crucial role in society by bringing innovation, fresh perspectives, and economic growth. They contribute to job creation and foster community development through their ventures.”

She further mentioned that small business owners serve as role models for future generations, by inspiring others to pursue their passions, and making a positive impact in their communities. “Overall, their contributions are essential for driving progress and shaping the future of society,” she stated.

Meanwhile, when asked what more can be done locally to boost small businesses in our society, our featured entrepreneur suggested that initiatives such as access to funding, mentorship programmes, and promoting buy-local campaigns can be implemented to encourage community support and sustainability.

Persons interested in purchasing a book from ‘The Book Nook.Gy’ can contact them on WhatsApp via telephone number (+592) 657-2209, or on Instagram at the_book_nook.gy or on TikTok at thebooknook.gy.