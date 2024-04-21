Stabroek Wharf cleanup is 85% completed

Kaieteur News – The Stabroek Market Wharf cleanup is 85 percent complete, Deputy City Engineer, Rasheed Killman said in an interview on Friday with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Killman said the clearing operations are proceeding at an accelerated pace.

Furthermore, he outlined the current phase of the operation, which involves the demolition of the condemned buildings that are in line with the wharf.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at approximately 10:15 pm, the Stabroek Market Wharf collapsed injuring five vendors who were in the vicinity. During a visit to the site, President Irfaan Ali said that a comprehensive plan of action will be issued immediately, outlining the steps to be taken in response to the situation, including improving safety in the area as well as rebuilding the infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in a statement Kellman reassured that, “We should finish removing the debris from the structure (deck) by Sunday and on Monday; we will start removing the decking. And by next weekend the whole decking should be completed meaning that we remove all the debris and everything will be clear.”

The cleaning exercise is being executed through the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Ministry of Public Works and the Mayor and the City Council. Additional support is being provided by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

In response to the dilapidated structure, an 85-member team has been deployed to remove the rubble. Due to the inability to support the heavy machinery on the structure, the team has been organized to manually handle the debris and ensure safe removal of the debris.

A barge was obtained by the Ministry of Public Works and stationed at the rear of the wharf, in order to facilitate the movement of the rubble without hindering market operations.

Additionally, once the debris is cleared, a comprehensive assessment of the extent of the damages will be conducted, providing valuable insights for the next steps in the restoration process.

The Government of Guyana stated that it remains committed to collaborating with the Major and the City Council to devise strategies for the resumption of normal operations at the Stabroek Market Wharf.