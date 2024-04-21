Opposition welcomes High Court decision on the legality of the GTU strike

Latest update April 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Opposition on Saturday said it welcomes Friday‘s ruling by High Court Judge Sandil Kissoon where he declared that the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) led strike is legal.
“We further see the ruling as a blow against the PPP government in its efforts to abuse the rights and freedoms of workers and other Guyanese and to control public institutions,” a statement from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition (OLO) said in a release to the media.
The Opposition said that the High Court correctly reversed the vengeful anti-union actions of the government to deduct the salaries of teachers who participated in the month-long strike in February, and to discontinue deducting union dues from the salaries of teachers for the union.
“We share in the Court’s condemnation of the government’s actions as “arbitrary, unilateral, and discriminatory”.
The OLO noted too that Guyanese should also take note that the Judge found it necessary to expose the “unprofessional and deceptive conduct” of senior public servants in the Ministries of Education and Labour, particularly the Chief Education Officer.
“While we, in the Opposition, understand the political pressures under which senior public servants work, we call on them to uphold their integrity and resist becoming pawns and lackeys of the PPP government,” the release added.
The Opposition said that it has noted the government’s intention to appeal the High Court ruling all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), if necessary.
The release noted too that the Opposition Coalition will continue to stand on the side of the GTU and the teachers of Guyana as they continue their fight for the respect, remuneration, and other rewards they duly deserve.
“Guyanese, as one, must continue to stand up and resist…We deserve a government that respects the rights and freedoms of workers and all other citizens and that embraces the principles of good governance. We deserve a government that sees workers’ rights as human rights,” the release said.
