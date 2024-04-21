Nasrudeen Jr. Mohamed set to ignite Renault Sport Megane trophy

Kaieteur Sports – Powered by Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and AJM Enterprise, renowned businessman Nasrudeen Jr Mohamed will be hoping to ignite the South Dakota Circuit in the Renalult Sport Megane Trophy today (Sunday April 21).

This event will be the opening round of the GMRSC circuit championship. Mohamed, under his Jumbo Jet and AJM brand is known for horseracing and cricket, but now he has expanded his wings to circuit racing.

He will be representing team One Guyana; a team which features nine cars and five drivers.

Renault Megane recently acquired by Nasrudeen Jr Mohamed from Franklyn Boodram (Trinidad) will be driven by Anand Ramchand #911 and now Powered by S.C.I and will be participating in Group 4 for the first time. Driver Anand anticipates victory and will be touring throughout the Caribbean with his Megane.

The Toyota Starlet, driver Anand Ramchand, will be participating in the starlet cup and is powered by S.C.I. Anand mentioned he was two points short to hold the championship last year, and he is confident of going all the way this year.

Toyota Starlet, driver Raymond Seebarran #72, (Starlet cup) is powered by AJM Enterprise, and he will also debut.

Honda Civic EK., driver Nasrudeen Jr. Mohamed #125 is also powered by AJM Enterprise (in Group 2). The Honda Civic EK that is newly acquired by Mohamed will see him in participating in this class for a second time. He noted that with more track time under his belt, he is more prepared.

“Been a while since I’ve won in this class, I always drove a Toyota. I have now upgraded to better in this group. The lap time and handling couldn’t have been better,” Mohamed said.

Toyota Levin, driver Adrian Fernandes #211, powered by S.C.I. & Team WreckerSports Tuner class, drove this class for many years. He had some of the fastest times in this class, and won some endurance championship for a few years.

Toyota Levin driver Ravindra Dharamjit 522, (sports tuner class) is powered by S.C.I. and Team Wrecker. He will now be going up from street tuner class to sports tuner class for the first time, and is expected to do well, driving a fully stock Toyota.

Toyota Levin, driver Andre Rochford #777 from Trinidad & Tobago is in Rookie class and sports tuner. He is also powered by AJM. This is Andre’s first official race day. He will be driving both classes with one car to try and get experience on the track and one day becomes a senior driver like the rest of his team.

Toyota Vits, driver Zafiro Luis #515 hails from Cuba. He will be driving in the Street tuner class Powered by S.C.I. & Team Wrecker. He comes with a great deal of experience in Go-carting, where most formula-1 drivers come from. He started racing cars at South Dakota one year ago. With only one year experience, he has had a few wins under his belt.

Team One Guyana with the most cars as a team and is formulated by 3 companies, including Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, AJM Enterprise, S.C.I, and Ramchand Auto Body and Wrecker Services. All with one vision, to grow motor sport, not by only having lots of cars but improving our local drivers.