Motorcycle bandits caught on camera robbing man of cash, jewellery at Cummings Lodge

Kaieteur News – Two men on a motorcycle were caught robbing a man of his cash, jewellery and cell phone at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

It is unclear when the robbery took place but according to the footage seen, the robbery took place in broad daylight.

The victim was walking along a street when two men on a dark coloured scooter pulled up beside him.

The pillion rider dressed in a red jersey, black tope, and a pair of short denim jeans grabbed the victim by the shirt before jumping off his bike and raiding the victim’s pockets. As he took away the man’s cash and other valuables, he passed it to the rider of the motorcycle dressed in a black jersey, cap and a pair of long denim jeans.

The accomplice stuffed all of the valuables into his pants crotch and the pillion rider jumped back on the motorcycle and they both escaped.

Meanwhile, a man was robbed in a similar fashion on Thursday in the community of Albouystown.

He told Kaieteur News that the attack took place during the wee hours of the morning while he was riding to work on his motorcycle. He recalled that while exiting Albouystown, two men rode up beside him on a motorcycle and the pillion rider attacked him.

The victim said that he tried to wrestle off his attacker but the man overpowered him and dealt him some blows to the head before relieving him of his wallet containing $5000, his driver’s licence and other important documents.

The bandits made good their escape.