Latest update April 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Motorcycle bandits caught on camera robbing man of cash, jewellery at Cummings Lodge

Apr 21, 2024 News

Screen grab of the robbery at Cummings Lodge

Screen grab of the robbery at Cummings Lodge

Kaieteur News – Two men on a motorcycle were caught robbing a man of his cash, jewellery and cell phone at Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

It is unclear when the robbery took place but according to the footage seen, the robbery took place in broad daylight.

The victim was walking along a street when two men on a dark coloured scooter pulled up beside him.

The pillion rider dressed in a red jersey, black tope, and a pair of short denim jeans grabbed the victim by the shirt before jumping off his bike and raiding the victim’s pockets. As he took away the man’s cash and other valuables, he passed it to the rider of the motorcycle dressed in a black jersey, cap and a pair of long denim jeans.

The accomplice stuffed all of the valuables into his pants crotch and the pillion rider jumped back on the motorcycle and they both escaped.

Meanwhile, a man was robbed in a similar fashion on Thursday in the community of Albouystown.

He told Kaieteur News that the attack took place during the wee hours of the morning while he was riding to work on his motorcycle. He recalled that while exiting Albouystown, two men rode up beside him on a motorcycle and the pillion rider attacked him.

The victim said that he tried to wrestle off his attacker but the man overpowered him and dealt him some blows to the head before relieving him of his wallet containing $5000, his driver’s licence and other important documents.

The bandits made good their escape.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Vote of confidence: Sir Viv Richards backs Windies to top upcoming T20 World Cup

Vote of confidence: Sir Viv Richards backs Windies to top upcoming...

Apr 21, 2024

SportsMax – Legendary West Indian batsman Sir Vivian Richards is backing the regional side to go all the way and claim a third ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title at the upcoming tournament. The...
Read More
Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for eighth time, soaring to 6.24 meters

Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record...

Apr 21, 2024

Nasrudeen Jr. Mohamed set to ignite Renault Sport Megane trophy

Nasrudeen Jr. Mohamed set to ignite Renault Sport...

Apr 21, 2024

Bassarath’s unlawful election as Vice-President of CWI prompts GCB to move to Court

Bassarath’s unlawful election as Vice-President...

Apr 21, 2024

Front-runners Chase, PC, Waramuri Top, West Ruimveldt in race for 2024 title

Front-runners Chase, PC, Waramuri Top, West...

Apr 21, 2024

Court action brewing as horseracing troubles deepened in Guyana

Court action brewing as horseracing troubles...

Apr 21, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A Change of Fortune

    Kaieteur News – He had come to the United States on a visitor’s visa. But he could never explain just how he managed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]