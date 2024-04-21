Man wanted for 2013 Baracara murder, finally captured

Kaieteur News – A wanted man was on Saturday captured 10 years after a bulletin was issued for his arrest.

Timothy Charles DeJonge, also known as ‘Leon De Yonge’ of Baracara, Canje Creek, Berbice who was wanted for the murder of Titus Sutton in November 2013, was arrested by police at his home.

Sutton was killed in Baracara Village. A wanted bulletin was issued thereafter for DeJonge in 2014.

Police in a statement said that he was arrested following an intelligence led operation. A search was carried out in DeJonge’s home where one suspected 12-gauge cartridge was found in a bag hanging on a bedroom wall.

“As such, DeJonge was escorted to Central Police Station along with the suspected cartridge, which was marked, sealed, and lodged in his presence,” the police said.

Investigations continue as the man remains in custody.