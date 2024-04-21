Latest update April 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Issibaby, Gabyluv debut as surprise artistes at “Knock It From The Back”

Issibaby at Club HQ live on Friday night

By Shervin Belgrave

Waterfalls Magazine – Gabyluv and The Bad Family Music’s Issibaby were surprise artistes at Club HQ for a show called “Knock it from the back” that featured Yung Bredda and Granny IV.

Gabyluv is a Venezuela born-Guyanese Reggaeton and Dancehall singer who participated at the recently held first ever Guyana Dancehall Monarch Competition. Her song Gabyluv Mamacita has been trending especially among her Latin fans in Guyana.

Gabyluv during her performance

On Friday night, she opened at the Club HQ performing Gabyluv Mamacita, and another song that she will be releasing soon called “Whine Pon It”. Gabyluv also performed a cover of Colombian International recording artiste, Karol G’s song called Besties.

Meanwhile, Issibaby impressed the crowd with her smooth but sensual performance. She took to the stage with her dancers and had the crowd taking out their cell phones to record her performance, her Spanish remixes of songs made by popular Jamaican artistes.

Many persons were impressed with how smooth she rapped. Issibaby even performed some of her original songs called, Paparazzi and Encrypt.

Scenes from their performances

Issibaby whose real name is Nosliannys Isabel Menendez left her hometown, San Felix, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela and travelled to neighbouring Guyana in 2020.

Issibaby had told The Waterfalls in a previous interview that she began pursuing her dreams at the age of 18 by writing songs and recording them, but migrating to Guyana was the launching pad for her career.

She was 23-years-old when she arrived in the country and within a matter of months, local artists in Guyana became aware of her talent and she became the Spanish singing sensation in the country.

Issibaby made a grand entrance into the Guyanese music industry through collaboration with popular local artiste Ezan Benzy in the remix of his song Boujee Hardball.

