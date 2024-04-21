Bassarath’s unlawful election as Vice-President of CWI prompts GCB to move to Court

– CWI fails to resolve impasse

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has commenced legal proceedings against Cricket West Indies (CWI) and its purported Vice-President, CWI Mr. Azim Bassarath, in relation to the CWI elections held on March 25, 2023. The GCB is represented by Attorney at Law Arudranauth Gossai.

The genesis of the proceedings is the GCB’s withdrawal in writing of its nomination of Bassarath for the position of Vice-President of CWI before the elections. At the subject elections, the GCB’s representatives restated the Board’s withdrawal and stringently objected to CWI’s decision to proceed with the election of Bassarath even though the nomination was withdrawn. The decision to withdraw its nomination of Bassarath was taken consequent upon the GCB receiving certain information, just prior to the CWI elections that included serious allegations of misconduct at the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

There were numerous requests by the GCB to CWI to remedy the situation. Two letters were written to CWI President, Dr Kishore Shallow, requesting the legal basis upon which Bassarath was elected. There was no response to these letters. A meeting was convened by Dr. Shallow and other CWI representatives on July 05, 2023, but the matter remained unresolved. Dr. Shallow stated that he had received legal opinion that the subject election was properly conducted and that he would submit that opinion, and the names of the lawyers who gave it, to the GCB and the other Stakeholders. This was never done.

The GCB, as a shareholder/full member of CWI, has a moral and legal duty to institute, promote and support the high standards and ideals of West Indies cricket and to ensure that there is full and unwavering compliance with the Articles of Association of CWI and that all elections held by CWI are conducted in accordance with the law especially now that with the emergence of the stated allegations, a release from the GCB informed.