Three covered after mining tunnel collapses at Marudi Mountain

– One dead, two narrowly escape

Kaieteur News – Two men miraculously survived while another was killed after a mining tunnel collapsed at Marudi Mountain, Region Nine and covered them up around midday on Thursday.

The dead man was identified as 58-year-old Peter Smith while the survivors were identified as his younger siblings.

Smith’s relatives told Kaieteur News that he lives in Brazil but travelled to Aishalton recently to help his mother “cut a farm”.

Low on funds, he decided to go to Marudi Mountain to earn money to buy fuel and other supplies needed to set-up his mother’s farm, relatives said.

Smith’s younger siblings accompanied him but while searching for gold, tragedy struck in one of the tunnels. The tunnel caved in and covered the men.

Reports are that Smith ran to the main entrance of the tunnel to escape but was not fast enough and was crushed by huge boulders.

Initially, persons thought that his brothers were killed but they narrowly escaped with bruises and minor injuries. Kaieteur News was told that the duo emerged from another exit of the tunnel.

Smith’s body has since been dug free from the tunnel.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing into the incident.