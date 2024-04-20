Sophia teen remanded to prison on armed robbery charge

Kaieteur News – A teenager was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a Robbery Under Arms charge.

The accused, 18-year-old William Goodasaul, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer the charge of which he pleaded not guilty.

Kaieteur News understands that Goodasaul, while armed with dangerous weapons and in the company of another allegedly robbed Rodwell Reece of a red and white 125 Lindy Motorcycle CM 2311 valued $322,000 on April 3, 2024.

He was initially arrested on April 13, 2024.

According to a police report, Reece and Goodasaul do not know each other. The incident reportedly occurred at around 20:55h in South Sophia while Reece was riding his motorcycle. The victim was reportedly heading home and while crossing a bridge, he saw Goodasaul and another male sitting on the bridge.

The duo whipped out their weapons, a gun and an ice pick and approached the victim and demand that he gets off his motorcycle. He complied and was attacked by the two men before falling on the bridge and injuring his left wrist.

The men fled the scene on his motorcycle.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day of Goodasauls’ arrest, he told the police that he and his accomplice took Reece’s motorcycle and sold it for $80,000.

“Offisa I along with Alex take the bike and I sell it to one Don for $80,000,” the man reportedly said.

Additionally, police said that Goodasaul escaped from lawful custody when he was first arrested. He was however, recaptured on April 18 and charged.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the defendant being previously charged with offences of a similar nature and that he was recently released from prison.

Goodasaul, of Lot 494 ‘C’ Field Sophia, was denied bail based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offence as well as his criminal history.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 24, 2024.