Perez 79*, Imlach 50, pilot Eagles to 8-wicket win with a day to spare 

Apr 20, 2024 Sports

Fast-bowler Nial Smith had another good game. 

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 7…

GHE vs. CCC 

– Smith, Permaul finish with 5 wickets apiece 

Kaieteur Sports – Back-to-back half-centuries from Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach and opener Raymon Perez solidified the champs 8-wicket assault over CCC, with a day to spare.

What looked like a competitive game turned out to be a lopsided affair as Guyana trounced their opponents to keep them win-less this season.

Fast-bowler Nial Smith finished with 5 wickets (3-45 & 2-35) and Isai Thorne (2-45 & 1-45) joined the party on the last day.

Veteran spinner Veerasammy Permaul continues to add to his collection as his journey to 700 1st class wickets continues. 

But it was the combination of the Eagles trio of Test spinners in; Gudakesh Motie (2-40 & 2-42), Veerasammy Permaul (3-51 & 2-44) and Kevin Sinclair (2-29), who rattled the opposition late on Thursday.

As a result, CCC were bowled out for 203 in the 2nd innings with their captain Shamarh Brooks (59) and opener Odain McCatty (56) the two trying batsmen.

The Eagles would soar to 182-2 in the 2nd innings chase, with a 93-run opening stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul 42 (3×4 1×6) and Perez setting the tone.

Run-machine Tevin Imlach scored fifties in both innings. 

The right-hander consolidated for his lack of runs this season, making a strong statement on debut for Guyana as a Test player, by crunching his second successive half-century of the game; 79* with 5 fours and a pair of maximums.

Imlach, who had 55 in the first innings, settled in alongside Perez and scored a brisk 50 off 51 with 6 fours and a six, as the duo took the score to 148-1 at the tea interval.

Opener Raymond Perez turned his form around with a pair of Half-centuries to help his team secure a tremendous win. 

Needing just 33 runs to continue their winning ways, the champs got home safely in the 35th with Perez and Imlach adding 89 before the latter was removed.

Earlier, CCC were bowled out for an even 200 before knocking over Guyana for 223 runs, which put the champions in a solid position to complete what would be a landslide win.

