Govt. spends $49.2M for ultrasound machines and digital X-ray viewing stations

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has spent a total G$49.2M to supply ultrasound machines and digital x-ray viewing stations to three regions, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued on its Facebook page on Friday.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony handed over a number of portable and fixed ultrasound machines along with digital X-ray viewing stations to Regional Health Officers for Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and Five (Mahaica-Berbice) at the Ministry.

“Region Three received two Fixed Digital X-ray Machines amounting to GY$26.8M, along with an X-ray Viewing Station, valuing GY$1M. One Portable Digital X-ray Machine was handed over to Region Four at a cost of GY$3.5M, with a Digital X-ray Viewing Station amounting to GY$500,000. Region Five, on the other hand, received one Fixed and one Portable Digital X-ray Machine valuing GY$16.9M, with a GY$500,000 Digital X-ray Viewing Station,” the Ministry said.

Dr. Anthony said his Ministry’s initiative to upgrade healthcare services in Guyana by replacing all analogue X-ray machines with digital machines and providing both portable and fixed ultrasound devices to all regions. This move aims to enhance healthcare delivery across the country.

Further, the minister said soon an ultrasound technician’s programme will be launched.

“We are also starting a training programme for Ultrasound Technician, this will be done by Mohawk College in Canada, 16 persons have already identified from different regions to be trained for the first batch. Ultrasounds are mostly done by doctors, and training these technicians, will free up the doctor’s time,” he said.

Director of Standards and Technical Services, Dr. Julian Amsterdam; Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia; Regional Health Officer Region Five, Dr. Theresa Sarju; Regional Health Officer, Four Gavinash Persaud and other Health officials also attended the handing over ceremony.