Govt. spends $49.2M for ultrasound machines and digital X-ray viewing stations

Latest update April 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has spent a total G$49.2M to supply ultrasound machines and digital x-ray viewing stations to three regions, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued on its Facebook page on Friday.
Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony handed over a number of portable and fixed ultrasound machines along with digital X-ray viewing stations to Regional Health Officers for Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and Five (Mahaica-Berbice) at the Ministry.
“Region Three received two Fixed Digital X-ray Machines amounting to GY$26.8M, along with an X-ray Viewing Station, valuing GY$1M. One Portable Digital X-ray Machine was handed over to Region Four at a cost of GY$3.5M, with a Digital X-ray Viewing Station amounting to GY$500,000. Region Five, on the other hand, received one Fixed and one Portable Digital X-ray Machine valuing GY$16.9M, with a GY$500,000 Digital X-ray Viewing Station,” the Ministry said.
Dr. Anthony said his Ministry’s initiative to upgrade healthcare services in Guyana by replacing all analogue X-ray machines with digital machines and providing both portable and fixed ultrasound devices to all regions. This move aims to enhance healthcare delivery across the country.
Further, the minister said soon an ultrasound technician’s programme will be launched.
“We are also starting a training programme for Ultrasound Technician, this will be done by Mohawk College in Canada, 16 persons have already identified from different regions to be trained for the first batch. Ultrasounds are mostly done by doctors, and training these technicians, will free up the doctor’s time,” he said.
Director of Standards and Technical Services, Dr. Julian Amsterdam; Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia; Regional Health Officer Region Five, Dr. Theresa Sarju; Regional Health Officer, Four Gavinash Persaud and other Health officials also attended the handing over ceremony.
Where is the BETTER MANAGEMENT/RENEGOTIATION OF THE OIL CONTRACTS you promised Jagdeo?
Apr 20, 2024– Elton Dharry and Dexter Marques to headline tonight’s card Kaieteur Sports – The Everest Cricket Club pavilion crackled with tension yesterday as the Guyana Boxing Board hosted its...
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 20, 2024
Apr 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – Once a habit has been drilled into you, it returns almost automatically when you return to the setting... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]