Sugar look like it in trouble… again!

Kaieteur News – In de suga world, it ain’t just sweetness an’ light. Dis year, it look like we in fuh a bitta taste of disaster. Rumor mill turnin’ faster dan a mill grindin’ cane, spreadin’ word of de first crop bein’ a downright mess.

Dem canes, dey standin’ tall, but dey ain’t packin’ de punch. Why? Well, blame it on de dry spell. Ain’t dat a twist? Back in de day, rain used to take de rap, but now it lookin’ like de lack of it got us singin’ a different tune. Canes stunted, fields barren, an’ all fingers pointin’ to de sky, beggin’ for a drop of mercy. Word out on the streets is that even de small target was not met.

But let’s tek a lil’ pause, mek we ask weself: is keepin’ dis suga bizness alive really worth all dis fuss? Workers scarce like hen’s teeth. De weather is unkind because it bone dry. An’ now we hear dem whispers of a shake-up in de management.

We investing in mechanization to compensate for de labour shortage. But if de canes grow stunted, then that cancels out any benefits of mechanization. Does irt not?

In dis suga saga, every crop bringin’ a fresh batch of drama. Like a pot bubblin’ over, we can’t help but wonder: what’s de point? But in dis land of sugar an’ strife, de show must go on. And de industry must survive. For what reason, we are no longer sure.

