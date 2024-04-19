Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

OAS and Structuralia launch 2,000 Grants to study for International Online Master’s Degrees

Apr 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Structuralia, a leading online education school specializing in STEM areas, has announced the second phase of the strategic collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) for the delivery of 2,000 online master’s scholarships.

In a press release, Structuralia said these grants, which cover 50% of the programme’s tuition cost, represent a joint effort to foster professional development on a regional and international level, paving the way to successful careers. This initiative, with a track record of 14 years, provides a unique opportunity to advance professional development, allowing Latin American professionals and students to access high-quality education.

The main objective of the grant programme is to expand knowledge and skills in crucial areas such as civil engineering, energy, environment, construction, management and digital transformation. With a widely diversified offer of specialised academic programmes, the grants also facilitate a study opportunity with UCAM (Catholic University of Murcia), which will allow students to obtain a double degree; the proper degree from a university in Europe, and another from Structuralia. In addition, complementary benefits have been established to promote access to academic excellence, specifically aimed at women and young people between 20 and 30 years old.

Applicants will be able to choose among 60 masters including:

  1. Master’s Degree in Project Management
  2. Master’s Degree in Agile Methodologies
  3. Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity
  4. Master’s Degree in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Governance
  5. Master’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence
  6. Master’s Degree in Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industries

The beneficiary selection process is carried out exhaustively, considering the ideal profile for the selected master’s degree, compliance with the requirements (residence in an OAS member state and presentation of a letter of motivation) and the sending of the necessary documentation along with the application (copy of identity document, CV/Resume and university degree). The application period for these postgraduate grants will extend until May 10, 2024. Those interested can obtain detailed information about the process and programmes on the official website: oasscholarships.structuralia.com

Structuralia and OAS reaffirm their joint commitment to foster access to quality education and promote professional development in the region. This collaboration will continue to strengthen the ties between both organizations, working together to build a stronger and more qualified future for Latin American professionals.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Please share this to every Guyanese including your house cats.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hayley Matthews’ heroics lead West Indies Women to resounding win over Pakistan in first ODI in Karachi

Hayley Matthews’ heroics lead West Indies Women to resounding...

Apr 19, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews delivered a stellar all-round performance to lead her team to a commanding 113-run victory over Pakistan Women in the first One Day...
Read More
Sachia Vickery pleased with performance against Coco Gauff

Sachia Vickery pleased with performance against...

Apr 19, 2024

Guyana to compete at World Relays

Guyana to compete at World Relays

Apr 19, 2024

Van Lange 7 wickets pilot Demerara to U19 50-Over Inter-county title 

Van Lange 7 wickets pilot Demerara to U19 50-Over...

Apr 19, 2024

Mahabirsingh 8 wickets give CCC slight lead with crucial 3rd day ahead 

Mahabirsingh 8 wickets give CCC slight lead with...

Apr 19, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Tournament continues tonight in Linden

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Tournament...

Apr 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]