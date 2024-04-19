Miner jumps out of sleep, stabs colleague to death

Kaieteur News – A miner stabbed his colleague to death on Thursday at Paiyuka Falls, Puruni River. Reports are that the suspect was asleep when his colleague, a Venezuelan national known as ‘Frankie’ hit him (the suspect) to wake him up.

The suspect, in a fit of anger armed himself with a knife, visited Frankie’s hammock and dealt him four stabs.

Police said that investigations revealed that both Frankie and the suspect worked for Reneeta Andrews, a miner.

“…On the mentioned date, at about 20:00hrs, the suspect was in a hammock imbibing with his co-workers, he became intoxicated and later fell asleep.

“It is alleged that the victim hit the suspect while he was sleeping, waking him up. The suspect became angry, armed himself with a knife, went to the victim’s hammock, and dealt him 4 stabs to his back,” the police report said.

Frankie reportedly ran to his employer’s room to seek refuge but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. The police were contacted and the victim was found lying face down on a mattress. He was clad in a pair of brown, three-quarter pants.

During an examination of the victim’s body, it was discovered that he sustained four stab wounds, two to his mid-section and the others to his upper back.

The murder weapon was retrieved at the scene and the suspect was arrested.

Frankie’s body has been transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital mortuary.

Investigations are ongoing.