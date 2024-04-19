Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labourer remanded for attempted murder

Apr 19, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, a 29-year-old labourer was remanded to prison when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court to answer an attempted murder charge.

Remanded, Mark Chester

Remanded, Mark Chester

The accused, Mark Chester of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast is accused of attempting to kill 45-year-old Marlon Jones also of the same village on Friday.

Chester made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge which was laid under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The prosecutor objected to bail, and the accused was remanded to prison.

Chester is scheduled to return to court on April 30, 2024 for disclosures.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Please share this to every Guyanese including your house cats.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hayley Matthews’ heroics lead West Indies Women to resounding win over Pakistan in first ODI in Karachi

Hayley Matthews’ heroics lead West Indies Women to resounding...

Apr 19, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews delivered a stellar all-round performance to lead her team to a commanding 113-run victory over Pakistan Women in the first One Day...
Read More
Sachia Vickery pleased with performance against Coco Gauff

Sachia Vickery pleased with performance against...

Apr 19, 2024

Guyana to compete at World Relays

Guyana to compete at World Relays

Apr 19, 2024

Van Lange 7 wickets pilot Demerara to U19 50-Over Inter-county title 

Van Lange 7 wickets pilot Demerara to U19 50-Over...

Apr 19, 2024

Mahabirsingh 8 wickets give CCC slight lead with crucial 3rd day ahead 

Mahabirsingh 8 wickets give CCC slight lead with...

Apr 19, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Tournament continues tonight in Linden

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Tournament...

Apr 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]