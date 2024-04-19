Labourer remanded for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – On Thursday, a 29-year-old labourer was remanded to prison when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court to answer an attempted murder charge.

The accused, Mark Chester of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast is accused of attempting to kill 45-year-old Marlon Jones also of the same village on Friday.

Chester made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge which was laid under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The prosecutor objected to bail, and the accused was remanded to prison.

Chester is scheduled to return to court on April 30, 2024 for disclosures.