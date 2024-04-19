Labourer remanded for attempted murder

Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 19, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – On Thursday, a 29-year-old labourer was remanded to prison when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court to answer an attempted murder charge.
The accused, Mark Chester of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast is accused of attempting to kill 45-year-old Marlon Jones also of the same village on Friday.
Chester made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge which was laid under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.
The prosecutor objected to bail, and the accused was remanded to prison.
Chester is scheduled to return to court on April 30, 2024 for disclosures.
Please share this to every Guyanese including your house cats.
Apr 19, 2024SportsMax – West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews delivered a stellar all-round performance to lead her team to a commanding 113-run victory over Pakistan Women in the first One Day...
Apr 19, 2024
Apr 19, 2024
Apr 19, 2024
Apr 19, 2024
Apr 19, 2024
Kaieteur News – For years, the disciples of Bharrat Jagdeo have woven a narrative of economic success during his tenure... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]