Israel has attacked Iran

CNN – Israel has carried out a strike inside Iran, a US official told CNN, in a move that threatens to push the region deeper into conflict.

Iranian air defenses have been activated in several provinces, the state news agency reported Friday.

Multiple explosions were heard near a military base in Isfahan, according to reports from Iranian semi-official FARS news, where fighter jets are located in the northwest part of the city.

Reports of the explosion came hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told CNN that if Israel takes any further military action against Iran, its response would be “immediate and at a maximum level.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will make its “own decisions” when responding to Iran’s unprecedented weekend airstrikes, most of which were intercepted. Iran launched the attack in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria earlier this month.

Iran’s Fars news agency said an explosion was heard at an airport in the central city of Isfahan but the cause was not immediately known. Iran suspended flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran, state media reported.

*Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

* Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport was closed to all flights until 0700 GMT, according to a notice to airmen posted on a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration database.

* Some Emirates and Flydubai flights that were flying over Iran early on Friday made sudden sharp turns away from the airspace, according to flight paths shown on tracking website Flightradar24.