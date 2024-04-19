Farmer remanded over attempted murder at Charity

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old farmer of Siriki Upper Pomeroon River, Essequibo Coast, was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court to answer an attempted murder charge.

The accused, Kevin Anthony Thompson, made his first court appearance on Friday before Magistrate Tamieka Clark where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the charge which was laid under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

Thompson is accused of attempting to kill 52-year-old Rajesh Persaud, a farmer of David James Scheme, Dredge Creek, Essequibo Coast on December 2, 2023.

The incident occurred at the Charity Essequibo Coast.

The prosecutor objected to bail and the accused was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to April 18, 2024 for disclosure statements.