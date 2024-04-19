Exciting Debut: GFF-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship to kick off on May 4

Latest update April 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The debut edition of the Guyana Football Federation Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship is scheduled to kick off on May 4 with sixty schools registered to participate and boasting over 1,000 aspiring young female athletes competing for top honours.
Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, the tournament will be the largest girls’ competition in Guyana, taking place across 9 of the ten administrative regions. Schools in region eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will not partake in this years’ edition.
It is a progression from the GFF-Blue Water Girls Under-15 Development League and festivals which was launched in 2022. The 2022 programme played an integral role in stimulating interest in football among young girls and schools across Guyana.
For the GFF-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship, upcoming talents will compete in three distinct stages: Preliminary round robin Matches will be played at the regional level; followed by the Round of 16 and 8 group stage Matches to be hosted at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown and the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The format of the tournament was designed to ensure adequate playing time for the players. Each player is assured a minimum of six (6) matches and can participate in a maximum of sixteen (16). Promising players will earn opportunities to train for positions within the national team programme.
GFF President Wayne Forde thanked Blue Water Shipping “for their ongoing commitment to investing in the youth of our nation,” adding that the championship is “a significant milestone in our ongoing endeavours to expand women’s football in Guyana.
This tournament is the beginning of our implementation of the competition phase of the FIFA Football For School (F4S) programme, which was signed into being by FIFA, the GFF and the Government of Guyana on May 12th, 2022.
We will be establishing a Schools football Secretariat later this year and will be introducing additional competitions and festivals for Boys and Girls at the nursery, primary and secondary school levels. The long-term goal of the GFF is to work closely with the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders in establishing a well streamlined schools football programme and yearly competition season.”
“This tournament is groundbreaking as it stands as the largest girls’ tournament in Guyana’s history set to be played in nine administrative regions and featuring sixty schools. Over 1,000 enthusiastic young girls are eager to exhibit their talents on a national stage, a pathway for numerous promising players to earn selection into the junior national team programme,” Forde noted.
The GFF will be establishing a network of trained tournament coordinators across the regions to administer the matches. Child safeguarding workshops will also be conducted throughout the competition.
Blue Water Shipping Senior Vice President of Sales and Development, Richard DeNobrega noted that “BWS Guyana Inc is extremely excited about the launch of the U15 Girls Tournament. We continue to see this tournament grow from strength to strength and we are happy to collaborate with the GFF on its continued success. The lives of these young ladies will be enhanced, and we will surely see the talent pool for female football increase exponentially directly as a result of these tournaments. This tournament comes on the heels of other massive strides by the GFF and all stakeholders including the Ministry of Education to ensure that Guyana’s sporting talent in the world stage is further improved and recognized. Congratulations to all the young ladies and best of luck!”
Participating Schools
REGION 1 (Barima-Waini): Kamwatta Primary; Kwebanna Primary; Santa Rosa Secondary and Waramuri Primary.
REGION 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Abram Zuil Secondary
REGION 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara): Uitvlugt Secondary, Vreed en Hoop Secondary, Westminster Secondary, West Demerara Secondary and L’Aventure Secondary
REGION 4 (EAST BANK) (Demerara-Mahaica): Covent Garden Secondary, Friendship Secondary, Soesdyke Secondary and Yarrowkabra Secondary
REGION 4 (EAST COAST): Ann’s Grove Secondary, Beterverwagting Secondary, Bladen Hall Secondary, Bygeval Secondary, Hope Secondary, Lancaster Secondary, Plaisance Secondary and President’s College
GEORGETOWN (North): Chases Academic Foundation, New Campbellville Secondary, North Georgetown Secondary, Queen’s College, St. John’s College and the Institute of Academic Excellence
GEORGETOWN (South): Carmel Secondary, East Ruimveldt Secondary, Dolphin Secondary, South Ruimveldt, The New Central High, Tucville Secondary and West Ruimveldt
REGION 5 (Mahaica-Berbice): Belladrum Secondary, Bush Lot Secondary, Fort Wellington
Secondary, No. 8 Secondary, Rosignol Secondary and Woodley Park Secondary
REGION 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne): Berbice Educational Institute, Canje Secondary, New
Amsterdam Secondary, Tutorial Academy and Vryman’s Erven
REGION 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni): Bartica Secondary and Three Miles Secondary
REGION 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo): Aishalton Secondary, Annai Secondary, Karasabai Secondary, Nappi Primary, Sand Creek Secondary and St. Ignatius Secondary
REGION 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice): Harmony Secondary, Linden Foundation, Mackenzie
High, New Silver City, Wisburg Secondary and Wismar Christianburg Secondary
