$11M estimated to construct fence with drain at East Ruimveldt Secondary

Kaieteur News – At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Ministry of Education intends to construct a fence and drain at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.
During the reading of bids, it was revealed that the works are estimated to cost $11,901,475, and a total of 20 contractors have submitted bids for the contract. The ministry had also tendered for the rehabilitation of a fence and construction of reinforced concrete revetment at the Lodge Nursery School. These works are pegged at $7.9 million.
The ministry will also be executing electrical infrastructure works at CPCE male dormitory, and at the St. John’s College Secondary School.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Miscellaneous roads/ drainage emergency rehabilitation of Parika Backdam main access road (section 1-0+00m to 2+300m), emergency rehabilitation of Parika Backdam main access road section (section 2-2+300m to 5+700m).
Ministry of Education
Rehabilitation of fence and construction of RC revetment at Lodge Nursery School.
Construction of fence with drain at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.
Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at CPCE male dormitory.
Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at St. John’s College Secondary School.
