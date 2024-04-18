Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Two more remanded in connection with Bartica double murder

Apr 18, 2024

Wanted for murder, Romain Henry and Kellon Fredricks

Wanted for murder, Romain Henry and Kellon Fredricks

Kaieteur News – Two more individuals have reportedly been remanded in connection with the brutal murder of a Bartica Miner, Mohamed Zaheer Sherriff and his worker Donovan Washington.

Police identified them as Teddy Thomas, 44 , a Taxi Driver of Itaballi Landing and Paul James Derrick, 20, a miner of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. They both appeared on Tuesday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed.

Thomas was charged with the murder with the two men while Derrick was charged with “Accessory after the fact to murder”

They were not required to plead to their respective charges and were remanded until their next court date on May 15, 2024.

Murdered, Mohammed Sherriff and Donvan Washington

Murdered, Mohammed Sherriff and Donvan Washington

Last week Thursday two brothers, Travis Fredericks, a 32-year-old Miner from 287 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Fernando Fredericks, a 28-year-old Miner from the same address were also charged in connection with the same murder.

In a press statement sent out on Thursday last police said that following an investigation the brothers appeared separately at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed and were each charged with the offense “of being an accessory after the fact to murder”. Their matters were adjourned until April 25, 2024 for disclosure.

Police had also issued wanted bulletin for two more men. One of them Romain Henry, 19, was reported missing by his mother days before police issued a wanted bulleting for him. The other wanted man is Kellon Fredricks, 21.  On the morning of March 3 last Bartica Businessman, Zaheer Mohammed Sheriff, 50, and a former national athlete who worked with him, Donovan Washington, 26, were murdered by bandits while returning from Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Mohammed owned a land dredge in the backdam. He had reportedly started his day early with prayers at the Masjid in Bartica before leaving with Washington for Arimu Backdam on an ATV (four wheel bike). They had gone in there to wash down (a process of washing separate gold from mats placed in a sluice box to trap the precious metal) and bring out production (the gold).

According to police reports they left with 102 ounces of raw gold worth some $37M but at around 10:00hrs that day, they were both shot dead and the gold stolen.  The dead businessman’s General Manager (GM) Joel Stephen, 39, told police that Mohammed and Washington were killed some five minutes after leaving camp. He recalled hearing “several loud explosions which he suspected to be gunshots”, police said.

Stephen reportedly followed the directions of the sounds and after walking for 500 meters away from camp he found his boss and Washington dead in the trail with visible gunshot wounds to their bodies. Not only did he discover that the gold they were carrying was gone but Mohammed’s two licensed guns, a .32 pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun, were stolen. Police had reported that investigators learnt that the businessman and his worker were attacked by two masked men on a Red ATV (four-wheel bike).

