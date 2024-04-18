Stabroek Market wharf collapses, several injured

Kaieteur News – After several years of neglect the roof of the Stabroek wharf collapsed Tuesday morning injuring five persons and bringing great distress to several vendors who ply their trade in the area.

Two of the injured persons, who were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further evaluation and treatment have been identified as Abdul Kumar and Marvin Sealy.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali accompanied by Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, Minister Local Government Sonia Parag, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and the Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore along with other senior officials were on-site to assess the situation firsthand and provide assurance to vendors and citizens affected by the incident.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) responded to the incident at about 10:27hrs. Water tenders #105, #118 and #95, Fire Boat Protector #8, two ambulances, twenty firefighters, and the chief Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) along with four emergency medical technicians, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters initiated search and rescue operations, ensuring the safety of all affected individuals. Notably, one ambulance and a fire tender remained on standby at the scene, ensuring readiness for any further emergencies. Additionally, the remaining unsafe structure will be promptly demolished to prevent any further risk to public safety, while the removal of the rubble will begin tonight. “The government, in collaboration with a comprehensive team including the GFS, is actively coordinating efforts to address the aftermath of the collapse.” the release stated.

Amidst the chaos of vendors hustling to retrieve their valuables buried under the collapsed structure of the Stabroek wharf, a fisherman told this publication, “is a lot of fish we catch did left down deh, we clothes, we money, everything.”

The fisherman expressed his frustration about the losses he sustained in relation to the fishes and additional valuables. “We does rent there, it has sections in the wharf, the wharf collapsed all them refrigerator and other things gone,” he said.

The decrepit Stabroek wharf was condemned for any sort of occupation. A notice sign located at the wharf highlighted, “Take note, this wharf has been condemned for occupation, as such it is illegal to be found occupying, selling or buying on same further, anyone found doing any of the above mentioned shall be arrested and prosecuted by ranks of the city constabulary.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Works Martime Administration Department in a water taxi operation notice, highlighted, “Individuals travelling between Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop via water taxi, are advised that the on-boarding and off-boarding of passengers will be conducted at the Harbour Master Boathouse from 17:30hrs to 20:00hrs daily starting today until further advised.”