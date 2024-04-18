Smith, Permaul share 6 wickets as Eagles end Day1 on top

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 7 Day 1 GHE vs. CCC

– GHE 1st innings (114-1 Perez 65*) CCC 1st innings (200 all out)

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Raymon Perez broke the shackles with his first innings half-century, while their bowlers snapped up 10 wickets as they finished 86 runs behind the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC).

CCC did well to make an even 200 all out in their 1st innings after winning the toss. It was another bowling clinic from the Eagles fast-bowlers Nial Smith (3-45) and Isai Thorne (2-45), who were rampant.

Spin twins, left-armers Veerasammy Permaul (3-51) and Gudakesh Motie (2-40) assisted in putting on a magical show.

While CCC lost 6 wickets for under 60 runs, middle/lower-order knocks from Demario Richards (43), Romario Greaves (36), Avinash Mahabirsingh (23), Amari Goodridge (22), Jarion Hoyte (21) and Jediah Blades (22*) helped their team to a respectable score.

The champs will be feeling confident as they enter the second day on 114-1 after losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 12.

His partner Raymon Perez broke the shackles as he reached 61 not out along with his vice-captain Kevlon Anderson who resumes today on 27; as Amari Goodridge ended with (1-22).

After Chanderpaul departed, Anderson and Perez added a vital partnership which guided Guyana to a formidable score by the end of the first day at St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago.

Day 2’s play resumes today from 10:00h.