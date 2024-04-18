Pres Ali says better management needed for key infrastructures across Georgetown

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the cabinet has initiated discussions to determine the management and maintenance of key infrastructural assets within the city, as concerns over technical incompetence persist within the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

The president’s statements follow an unfortunate incident where the roof of the Stabroek Market Wharf collapsed, resulting in five individuals sustaining minor injuries.

“The council should really come forward on some key assets within the city…Because if we continue to have situations like these, where the maintenance of the infrastructure and the protection of the infrastructure is not addressed, then health and safety become a major issue,” the president expressed during an engagement with reporters.

He believes that it is high time for mature and serious engagement regarding critical assets that fall within the city’s jurisdiction. “We’re discussing right now…the issue of key assets within the city that are not being maintained, that are left in a state that is dangerous to the city and we’ll have to decide how we address those key assets,” President Ali stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag are tasked with conducting an immediate assessment of the situation and evaluating critical infrastructure within Georgetown.

The mayor needs to work closely with the councillors in a collective way, because from a leadership perspective too [they’re] in no capacity to manage some of these key infrastructure and investment in the city,” the head of state stressed. Meanwhile, a comprehensive plan of action will be issued later today, outlining the steps to be taken in response to the situation, inclusive of improving safety and rebuilding the infrastructure. The dilapidated structure reportedly collapsed at approximately 10:15 hrs. The government continues to provide support to the injured individuals. (DPI)