New $30M well to benefit over 100 households in Oronoque, Region One

Apr 18, 2024

Kaieteur News – Over 100 households in Oronoque, in the Matarkai sub-district, Region One will soon benefit from a newly constructed $30 million well, providing potable water to over 100 households.

This project is on track for completion by the end of April this year. Contractor, Morris Jeffrey handled the drilling of the well, while the distribution system upgrade and activation are being managed by the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) in-house team. Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal along with GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal, and other technical officers on Sunday, inspected ongoing works on the new well.

During an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Jailal explained that before this intervention, residents were receiving water on a sectional delivery. He stated that due to the extreme dry season, it was even harder for residents to receive water. However, with the new well, approximately 40 households are already benefitting from water access, alleviating the challenges posed by the extreme dry season. Upon full operationalisation, residents in Oronoque, Long Pond, and surrounding areas will enjoy continuous water supply and service. The government is investing heavily in the water sector to ensure 100 per cent access to potable water in hinterland regions by the end of 2025.

A total of $700 million is earmarked for drilling a minimum of 25 new wells in Region One, alongside upgrades to water distribution systems. Works are advancing to complete wells and upgrade water distribution systems to boost treated water coverage in Region One. 

Communities to benefit include Santa Cruz, Warapoka, Kokerite, Barima Koriabo, Hotoquai, St Anselm Barima River, Red Hill, Hobodeia, Powaikuru, Smith Creek, Waikrebi, Assakata, Chinese Landing, Kariako, Sebai, Koriabo Arukamai Village, Imbotero, Santa Rosa Island, Mabaruma, Four Mile, Haimaruni, Cabrora, Rincon, Mora, and Para.

Plans for a new water treatment plant in central Mabaruma are underway, with villages like Huradiah, Five Mile, Seven Mile, and Kumaka already receiving potable water despite prevailing dry conditions. By the end of this year, treated water access is expected to increase to 92 per cent in Region One.

