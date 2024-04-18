Govt. looking for contractors to build four-lane road from Craig to Land of Canaan

Kaieteur News – The government, through the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing (CHPA) is currently seeking contractors to construct another four-lane road, this time from Craig to Land of Canaan on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

This is according to an invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the ministry which stated that the project is divided into eight lots. The ministry is also seeking suppliers for the supply and delivery of vinyl sheet piles and accessories for the four-lane road project.

Kaieteur News understands that funding for the new highway is part of the $100.5 billion that was approved for the ministry in this year’s budget. It was reported that part of this allocation, a sum of $76.517 billion was specifically earmarked for housing development, with $69.317 billion allocated for highways which would include projects such as Eccles to Diamond, Great Diamond, Meer – Zorgen to Schoonord, Schoonord to Crane, and Great Diamond to Craig just to name a few.

At the ministry’s year end press conference back in January this year, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal had mentioned that the new East Bank highway that is under construction will ultimately extend from Buzz Bee Dam, Craig to Land of Canaan, and then from Land of Canaan all the way to Soesdyke.

It was previously reported that when the new government took office, through the Housing Ministry, the first phase of the new East Bank highway began with the $2.6 billion Mandela Avenue to Eccles Road project, which was commissioned in April 2022.

The second phase of the road was extended from the Eccles Dumpsite Road all the way to Diamond to the tune of $13.3 billion. The project is divided into 12 lots and includes the construction of more than 30 reinforced concrete bridges, 8.6 kilometres of reinforced concrete highway road, and two roundabouts. In September last year, President Irfaan Ali commissioned the Eccles/Haags Bosch roundabout which connects the already completed Eccles thoroughfare to the Mandela Avenue Highway.

After Diamond, the other phase of work continued to Buzz Bee Dam which was awarded late last year to the tune of $11 billion. It was noted in the ministry’s IFB that the construction period for the new four-lane project would be 18 months per lot. Contractors interested in the projects, must deliver bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on or before May 15, 2024.