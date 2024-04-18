Chicken in Short Supply at FreeDumb House!

Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – It looks as if FreeDumb House ain’t exactly the place where you can find chicken. Dis ain’t no tall tale, dis is a real-life saga unfolding right under our very noses.
During de local government elections campaign, everywhere yuh turn people were sharing out Bar-B-Q chicken like it’s going out of style. Therefore you cannot be faulted into believing dat de one place where you can get a good piece of chicken, would be be right there in FreeDumb House, right? Wrong!
Imagine a likkle child, innocent as can be, waltzing into a certain person’s office in FreeDumb House, eyes wide with anticipation and asking fuh chicken. But what happens? Not a single wing or drumstick in sight!
Now, if you can’t get chicken in FreeDumb House, what in de world is really going on in there? Is it a case of fowl play? Are the chickens on strike, demanding better conditions and higher wages? Or perhaps there’s a secret underground chicken smuggling operation happening right under our noses!
It’s a scandal, meh dear readers, a downright scandal! You’d think with all the politricking going on, at least they could keep the chicken and chips in steady supply.
So, if per chance yuh find yourself wandering within FreeDumb House, with a rumble in your belly and a hankering for some good ol’ chicken and chips, don’t hold your breath. You’re more likely to find a glass of water than any a decent piece of fried chicken in there!
It mek dem boys remember de story of a man who went to a court for the first time. He heard the judge shouting, “Order!!”
So he replied, “A three piece combo!” De next thing he know that he was being escorted out by two officers. De man thought they were taking him to a restaurant.
But it could have been worse. Deh could have been taking him to FreeDumb House
Talk Half! Leff Half!
