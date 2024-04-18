CARICOM committed to empowering Amerindian youths as key stakeholders, partners – Min Sukhai tells 23rd Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues

Kaieteur News – Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has affirmed the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) commitment to empowering indigenous youths as key stakeholders and partners in advocating for their rights, cultures, and aspirations.

Minister Sukhai was at the time delivering remarks on behalf of the 14-member block community at the 23rd Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York, USA on Tuesday. The minister said CARICOM recognises the need to invest in education, leadership development, and skills training tailored to the specific needs of Indigenous youth, to equip them with the tools and resources necessary to become effective advocates, leaders, and decision-makers within their communities.

The region has undertaken several initiatives geared towards indigenous youths’ comprehensive growth and leadership, including the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors Programme, which marked its 30th anniversary in 2023. Minister Sukhai explained that this vital platform engages young people from all backgrounds, including Amerindians, in both regional and national development efforts.

Moreover, in November 2023, CARICOM hosted the landmark Caribbean Youth Summit in Kingston, Jamaica, bringing together young people and other stakeholders from across the region to network and share perspectives and solutions on pressing issues impacting the region.

Through such initiatives, CARICOM aims to foster the holistic development of Indigenous youth and ensure the long-term well-being and sustainability of its people and communities. “Their unique perspectives and innovative approaches are instrumental in the development of policies and programmes that seek to address the contemporary challenges facing their communities,” Minister Sukhai remarked.

As discussions continue for the development of a pact for the future, the Amerindian affairs minister urged leaders to strive for a future where indigenous youth and elders alike can prosper. “Indigenous youth are…the custodians of their cultures and traditions, and through the necessary investment and partnership, we can equip them with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of our time and further bridge the gaps that exist, ensuring the long-term well-being and sustainability of their peoples and communities,” Minister Sukhai underlined.

Guyana’s President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, currently holds the chairmanship of the community. He is playing a leading role in advancing agriculture and energy security in the region. The 23rd Session of the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues is being held under the theme “Enhancing Indigenous Peoples’ Right to Self-determination in the Context of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples: Emphasising the Voices of Indigenous Youth.”