Blackouts

Kaieteur News – Guyana is now blessed with more barrels of energy than it knows what to do with, but Guyanese cannot see their hands or faces in the daytime. It is that dark, and Guyanese are now back in the day with a rolling wave of blackouts blanketing many communities and homes.

The Guyana Power and Light, Inc., (GPL) has little to offer as to relief in sight. To their horror, what Guyanese recently heard from the GPL was that the blackouts will be around, at some level or another, until mid-December. In another country, the people in government and the company would all be sent on their way. They have no clues; they have no ideas; they have no visions. But they are rich in public relations that pull the wool over the heads of Guyanese, only adding another layer of darkness to the existing near normal state of blackouts.

More billions have been allocated to the GPL from recent budgets, yet Guyanese are subjected to increasing blackout tortures. The heat is round the clock, and without fans, Guyanese are left to swelter and suffocate in their frustrations. The cost-of-living is going up and up, and food storage appliances can only do the jobs that they were designed for so long without energy from the GPL. The Guyanese who can afford generators, inverters, and solar power are a tiny minority in the local population, which means that the majority is getting battered by the streams of blackouts that occur with increasing regularity.

Some communities experience blackouts several times a day, and residents have complained that the outages last longer and longer. In all of this, the government, normally so loud and expressive, is struck dumb, and has little to offer, other than platitudes. Right next to the government stands the people at the GPL, and they are also lost, and without solutions of substance. All the many millions spent, all the new equipment and technology obtained, and Guyanese are reduced to living like their grandparents did, with candlesticks and lampstands being what they can depend on.

Hundreds of billions are being spent annually for roads and bridges, but Guyanese have to grope for a firestick to see their way in their homes. The PPP/C Government should be ashamed, and the entire Cabinet should bag its head, and find some remote place to dig a big hole and bury itself. On each occasion that any of their leading people opens their mouths and pontificates about how good this government is, the spittle from their deceptions dribble all over them. This is beyond shameful, for blackouts have become such a chronic condition that they now amount to a national epidemic.

Day after day, and with numbing regularity, Guyanese are informed and reinformed, that they are among the richest, if not the richest, people in the world. They are reminded through constant reinforcement in them, about the economic transformation that is going on, and the length and breadth and speed of grand developments. But they do not have a reliable supply of electricity to manage their little businesses, and to live to some standard, and with any kind of confidence, in their homes. Guyanese are boxed in on how much they can read, or study, or relax, when the light goes out, and it is going out all the time.

The previous Coalition Government showed that improvements can be made to the energy supply, and that they can be sustained. This was despite the fact that there was no availability of the abundance of oil money and loans to which this PPP/C Government currently helps itself, but squanders or steals with abandon. Blackouts are a blackeye on the Governments of Guyana, and a blight on the Guyanese people, and there is no partisanship or discrimination in the distribution. Leaders live like kings and queens in their exclusive areas, while ordinary Guyanese men and women, and their families, are left to cope with persistent darkness any way that they can. Guyanese are being told that the gas-to-energy project is the answer, but with that there has been another blackout regarding its accuracy and credibility. Guyanese must be the most docile and understanding people anywhere.