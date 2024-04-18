Bandits rob soldier of motorcycle at gunpoint

Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Three bandits armed with a gun on Tuesday robbed a sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) of his motorcycle at gunpoint.
The soldier has been identified as Fitzroy Cummings, 53, of B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Reports are that Cummings was robbed in B-Field after leaving his home to pick up his neighbour from fishing. He was attacked by the three suspects and did not put up any fight after they pointed a gun at him. They took possession of the motorcycle and rode away.
Investigations are ongoing.
JAGDEO ADDING MORE DANGER TO GUYANA AND THE REGION
Apr 18, 2024SportsMax – West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has been named Wisden’s leading Twenty20 Cricketer for 2023, as she topped all and sundry, including her male counterparts. Alan Gardner looks...
Kaieteur News – Compliments of the Ministry of Education, our secondary school children are being treated to a stage... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
