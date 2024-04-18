Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bandits rob soldier of motorcycle at gunpoint

Apr 18, 2024

A shot of B-Field Sophia

A shot of B-Field Sophia

Kaieteur News – Three bandits armed with a gun on Tuesday robbed a sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) of his motorcycle at gunpoint.

The soldier has been identified as Fitzroy Cummings, 53, of B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Reports are that Cummings was robbed in B-Field after leaving his home to pick up his neighbour from fishing. He was attacked by the three suspects and did not put up any fight after they pointed a gun at him. They took possession of the motorcycle and rode away.

Investigations are ongoing.

